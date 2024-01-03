Nano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.97 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $147.15 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002596 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,534.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00153593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.65 or 0.00546966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00047830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.60 or 0.00370531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00206372 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

