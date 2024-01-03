Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,237 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

