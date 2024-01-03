Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST stock remained flat at $50.23 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.45.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- UniFirst stock falls into the buy zone
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 5 Reasons Under Armour stock may not trade under $10 for long
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.