Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 750 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank increased its position in Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Southern stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,434. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

