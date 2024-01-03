Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 278 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,193,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,714,356. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

