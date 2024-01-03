Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 278 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. 8,193,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,714,356. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.