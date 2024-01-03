Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 1,623 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 712,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,384. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.