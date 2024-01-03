Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 64,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,367. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

