Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 3,295 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after buying an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,527,327 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

