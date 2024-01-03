Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,243,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after purchasing an additional 519,643 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 166,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,496 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 220,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 143,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. 52,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,230. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.