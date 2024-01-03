Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $177,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,452,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. 98,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

