Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 429,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,008. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.