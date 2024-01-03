Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,343 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

