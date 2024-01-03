MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Up 10.0 %
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.78. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
