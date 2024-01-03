Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.4% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $38,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $462.83. The stock had a trading volume of 250,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,028. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

