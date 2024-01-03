Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Linde by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.91. 199,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.12. The company has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.