Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 6,630 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $78.33. 2,489,023 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

