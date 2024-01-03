Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 6,630 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $78.33. 2,489,023 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

