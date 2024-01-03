Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. 689,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

