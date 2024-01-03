Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. 689,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
