Legacy Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 14,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE:WFC traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. 4,083,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,106,288. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.
Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company
In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
