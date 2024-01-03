Legacy Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.07. 461,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

