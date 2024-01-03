Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 92,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.7% during the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $399.72. 19,401,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,930,242. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.22.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.