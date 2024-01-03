Legacy Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 615,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. 111,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,694. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

