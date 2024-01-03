JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Price Performance
JSGI opened at GBX 307.32 ($3.91) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I has a twelve month low of GBX 283.74 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.08 ($4.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market cap of £167.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 301.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 306.05.
About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I
