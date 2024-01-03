Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,627,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $266.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.24 and a 52 week high of $272.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

