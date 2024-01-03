J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,988 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.06. The stock had a trading volume of 433,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

