J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $5,322,000. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 21,598 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.66. 878,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

