J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,597 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.10. 1,448,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,540. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

