J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 2.3 %

Boeing stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,193. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.