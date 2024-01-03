J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. 1,206,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,760. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

