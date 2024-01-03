J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,493 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.45. 26,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,122. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.24 and a twelve month high of $272.74. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

