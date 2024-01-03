iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Tcwp LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of Tcwp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.16. 290,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,303. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $305.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

