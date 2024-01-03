iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $87,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $260.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $208.04 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

