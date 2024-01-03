iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.14. 871,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,205. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

