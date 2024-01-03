iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erickson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 66,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.53. 1,258,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,082. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.99.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.