iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IJR)

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,685 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 147% compared to the typical volume of 2,705 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,117. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

