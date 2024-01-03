iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $23,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.68. 401,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.12.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

