iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. 173,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

