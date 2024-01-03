iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Boosted by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,004,000 after acquiring an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,146,000 after acquiring an additional 320,918 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,396,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,947,992. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.