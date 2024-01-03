iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Decreased by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.93. 1,668,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,978. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

