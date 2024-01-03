Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 1,071.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $93,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $304.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

