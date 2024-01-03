Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,645,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,616,590. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $260.34 and a 12-month high of $412.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.10 and its 200 day moving average is $375.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

