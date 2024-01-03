Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 40,893 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $34,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

