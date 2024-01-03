Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $343.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.72. The company has a market cap of $215.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.