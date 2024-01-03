Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 55,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO opened at $540.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.95 and a 200-day moving average of $510.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

