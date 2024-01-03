IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 177,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,573. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

