Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases 511 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.78 on Tuesday, hitting $306.10. The stock had a trading volume of 647,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.87 and a 200 day moving average of $286.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

