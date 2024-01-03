Healthcare Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:HTIA)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ HTIA opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

