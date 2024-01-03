Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Up to $9.12

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $9.35. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 110,140 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Health Catalyst from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $528.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 41.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 144,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 165.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.